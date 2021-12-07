Moeller Brew Barn hosts Special Night of Giving

MARIA STEIN — Moeller Brew Barn taproom locations in Maria Stein and Troy, Ohio, is inviting community members to A Special Night of Giving for Rustic Hope on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Twenty percent of sales at both taprooms for the evening will go directly to Rustic Hope, a non-profit organization based in Russia, Ohio, that provides physical, emotional and spiritual support to mothers in need.

“Every momma we serve becomes a part of the Rustic Hope Family. Every single one of them matters to us, and we’re very thankful for the community support we receive,” said Connie McEldowney, director of Rustic Hope.

Taprooms will be accepting donations of the following items: personal hygiene items, size 5 and 6 diapers, tissues, baby wipes, and kids’ socks and underwear. Event-goers are encouraged to place items under the large Christmas tree. Donations are welcome now through the evening of Dec. 14.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to help this great organization and share their mission,” said Moeller Brew Barn co-owner Anthony Scott.

The evening will also feature the first ever release of a cocktail collaboration between Moeller Brew Barn and Hayner Distilling. A silent auction of gift baskets will be on display and available for bidding. Live holiday music from 6 to 9 p.m. will be provided at the Troy location by local acoustic duo, Bova. The event is free and open to the public.