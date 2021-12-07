Ohio State Highway Patrol launches new recruitment website

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the launch of its newly redesigned recruitment website. This user-friendly and interactive webpage includes in-depth information for applicants interested in a career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In an effort to recruit and better inform future applicants between the ages of 18 to 34 years old, the website includes an interactive platform with photos and video examples in the areas of: Why OSHP?; careers; academy; meet the team; frequently asked questions, contact and apply.

“This new website is a great recruitment tool for those considering the distinguished profession of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “This website gives prospective cadets a first-hand look at what it means to be a trooper and outlines the steps to take to get there.”

The website also introduces potential applicants to the recruiter in their geographical region, while also featuring career opportunities and testimonials from current members.

“We are excited to launch this innovative recruitment tool in efforts to reach those who are interested in a career to serve,” said Lt. Levente Berry, Recruitment Commander. “Applicants will benefit from geographical information and get to know why being a trooper is life-changing.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally-accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety, and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion, and unbiased professionalism.

The redesigned website can be found at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruit/.