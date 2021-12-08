Newspaper to sponsor trivia contest

SIDNEY — It’s time for all trivia buffs to put on their thinking caps to help make their holiday happier.

The Sidney Daily News is hosting a Holiday Movie Trivia & Gift Card giveaway from Dec. 13-24. Answer the holiday movie trivia question correctly on the newspaper’s Facebook page to have a chance to win a $50 gift card daily.

“The newspaper wants to share the holiday joy with our community members through the trivia contest,” said Natalie Buzzard, general manager. “We hope to see many answers on our Facebook page for each day’s question.”

All correct entries from each day will be entered into a grand prize drawing. The winner will be selected and announced on Dec. 24 with a $150 gift card going to the lucky winner.

This contest is only available on the Sidney Daily News Facebook page.

The partner sponsors of the gift card giveaway are Gateway Arts Council, Shelby County Historical Society and the Senior Center of Shelby County.