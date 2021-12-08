125 Years

November 30, 1896

The pupils attending school at the Central building were dismissed today on account of the cold weather. A new furnace is being put in the building and had not been completed.

—————

While Alexander Fisher and his men were at work on the north abutment of the new bridge across the Big Four railroad tracks at Oak Avenue this morning, the derrick fell. Several of the men were on the abutment at the time, but noticed the derrick falling in time to get out of the way. The accident occurred about the time the eastbound Big Four morning passenger train was due and one of the men had to be sent down the tracks to flag the train.

100 Years

November 30, 1921

At the regular meeting of city council last night a resolution was passed authorizing the service director to enter into a contract with the county commissioners for the putting in and equipping of 16 white way lights about the public square.

—————

The Sidney Washing Machine Co. has filed a petition in bankruptcy in the United States Court at Dayton. The liabilities of the company are estimated at $121,000, with assets at about $16,000. The company was organized in this city about three years ago with a capitalization of $25,000 and established a plant on North Ohio Avenue for the manufacture of washing machines.

—————

A plea of “guilty” was entered by Harold Neirengarten of Lima, when he appeared for arraignment before Justice of the Peace R.G. Herrman in Wapakoneta on the charge of taking the life of Joseph Kershaw, also of Lima. He was bound over to the grand jury without bond. Still missing is the gun allegedly used in the murder, and a reward has been offered for its recovery.

75 Years

November 30, 1946

Dr. Harry W. Barr, of this city, has been named a member of the committee on the proposed Temple of Goodwill, planned for a prominent place in the civic center in Columbus. The appointment of Dr. Barr, one of 34 churchmen named, was made by Louis J. Tabler, president of the Ohio Council of Churches.

—————

Ben M. McCullough was elected commander of the Col. W.T. Amos Camp, Spanish American War Veterans, when members met last evening at the armory. Serving with him will be: Herman Albers, senior vice commander; Frank M. Hussey, junior vice commander; H.E. Kah, adjutant; Louis P. Kraft, quartermaster; R.M. Barber, chaplain.

50 Years

November 30, 1971

A delicate white crocheted afghan, made by Mrs. Albert Romanowski, will be a featured prize when the nurse’s scholarship luncheon is held Monday, Dec. 6. The annual luncheon is sponsored by the Federated Woman’s Club and will be served in the northtown First National Exchange Bank social rooms.

—————

Census figures from 1970 show that Ohio dropped from fifth place in 1960 to sixth place in 1970 in total population. The Buckeye state recorded 10,652,017 inhabitants, an increase of 9.7 percent from the previous 10-year period.

25 Years

November 30, 1996

You can be a hero regardless of your age. Consider the case of 10 year old Craig Pence of Botkins. A Michigan driver was requested to get a room at the Botkins Budget Host Inn on June 25 of this year because she had been drinking. A short time later a fire broke out in the room she was occupying. Pence, who lives nearby, responded along with the police. “I thought I could help get people out of the rooms,” he stated. “I thought if I need to give my life to help others, I will,” he concluded. Pence alerted the other guests then watched the Michigan driver to make sure she did not take her keys and drive off. Pence was given an award by the Botkins police and Mayor Donald Doll.

—————

The Lehman senior class will present, “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.” Involved in the production will be Andy Arnold, Chad Sollmann, Aaron Edwards, Rebekah Howison and Sera Hussain. The play is an adaption of Mark Twain’s classic novel.

—————

The Anna School Board received some unanticipated ‘milk money’ recently. The check came from an antitrust suit filed by the government against Louis Trauth Dairy. The amount of the check was $2,380.54. It represented Anna’s portion of the settlement base on milk purchases from 1981 to 1999 from that dairy.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

