125 years

November 12, 1896

At the meeting of council last evening, E.L. Hoskins, representing the Underwood Whip Co., asked that the company be given a deed for the property in accordance with the contract entered into three years ago. The request was referred to the advisory committee for further study and report.

—————-

While driving past King’s woods about two miles southwest of the city on the Infirmary Pike last night, Lausan Showers and wife, of Houston, were held up and robbed by two men. Three shots were fired. One took effect in Mr. Shower’s forehead, but is not serious. A possible suspect was arrested in Midway late last night.

100 years

November 12, 1921

For the first time in several years, the Democrats succeeded in electing their candidate for mayor of Sidney at the election yesterday, when E.E. Trout was the winner in a three-cornered contest by a majority of 100 votes. Damon Quinn, the Republican candidate, finished second, and W.M. Crozier was third. In other results, Harley Baker, E.T. Custenborder and Emerson Deam were named councilmen-at-large; George Loudenback, First ward councilman; R.C. Snider, Second ward; Rolla Barber, Third ward, and Joe Wachsmuth, Fourth ward.

—————

The program for events on Armistice Day includes a parade in the morning with a speaking program on the east side of the public square. A bombardment at 11 a.m. will commemorate the signing of the armistice. At 1 p.m. there will be a demonstration of aeroplane acrobatics at Lakeside Park, followed by the football game between teams from Sidney and Piqua. A dance in the evening will wind up the day-long program.

75 years

November 12, 1946

Christmas decorations for Sidney will be a reality this year as plans by the Retail division of the Sidney Civic Association continue to materialize it was reported today by H.A. Blake, chairman, following a committee meeting this morning. An additional Christmas tree is to be planted in the northeast corner of the public square this week, thus providing a tree in each of the four corners.

—————

The Junior class at Sidney High School will present its class play, “Every Family Has One”, on Thursday and Friday evenings. Members of the cast include: John Klipstine, Doreen Young, Dick Munger, Julia Freytag, Martha Snyder, Pat Boller, Barbara Moehring, Emily Simes, Lee McClure, Anne Puckett, Dick White, Walter von Meyer.

50 years

November 12, 1971

Marvin E. Homan, of R.R. 1, New Bremen, missed winning $600 when his name was drawn and he had failed to register for the Lucky Barrel at Bunny’s Pharmacy.

—————

MARIA STEIN — Jack Albers, junior high math teacher at Marion Local School, was named teacher of the year by the school board at a meeting this week. Albers, native of Minster, has taught at Marion since 1966.

—————

BOTKINS – Botkins’ belles bounced visiting Anna, 53-22, Tuesday afternoon to move into a first place tie with Jackson Center in the Shelby County GAA basketball league.

Botkins and Jackson Center both finished the campaign with 9-1 records.

25 years

November 12, 1996

Local Probate and Juvenile Judge Norman P. Smith has been elected a trustee of the Ohio Association of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. There are a total of five trustees. Smith plans to present a program to the association on transferring juveniles charged with certain crimes to the common pleas court for further proceedings.

—————

Sisters Wilma Brideweser and Mildora Moore are a fixture in Maplewood. The two have performed at the Maplewood Methodist church for more than 40 years. They have played the piano and keyboard all that time. Finger pain forced Wilma to retire. She started playing piano in church 70 years ago. Their favorite hymm: “How Great Thou art.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

