125 years

November 18, 1896

At the meeting of the stockholders of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute this morning a committee was appointed to confer with the county commissioners relative to organizing an agricultural society under county management under existing law. The report of the secretary showed the 1896 fair failed to realize sufficient funds to pay current expenses, premiums and interest due. A vote in favor of dissolving the association carried by a two-vote margin.

—————-

George M. Toland has retired from the position of bookkeeper and stenographer in the office of the American Steel Scraper Co. Charles E. Betts has taken his place.

100 years

November 18, 1921

Members of city council at their meeting last evening approved a resolution authorizing the city solicitor to employ additional engineers to assist him in the preparation for trial and defense in the case brought by the Western Ohio Railway Co. concerning the assessments on Main and Wapakoneta Avenues for street paving.

—————

Chief of Police O’Leary received word this week that two fellows named Rush and Brown, under arrest at Bucyrus and charged with robbery, had confessed to the burglary of Scott’s Novelty Store in this city several weeks ago.

—————

What promises to be the best football game of the year will be played Friday afternoon at Lakeside Park between Piqua and Sidney High Schools. Both teams have an enviable record. The Piqua High School band with some 400 fans will be on hand and Sidney will also have its high school band at the game so there will be plenty of music to suit everyone.

75 years

November 18, 1946

Paul Boerger, of Fort Loramie and R.L. Copeland, R.R. 4, Sidney, were named champion farms of Shelby County in their respective classes at the annual Farmers Night Program of the Sidney Kiwanis Club held last evening in the Masonic Temple. Boerger was awarded the trophy in the owner class, and Copeland was named winner in the tenant classification. This is the seventh year the Kiwanis Club has conducted the competition.

—————

Mrs. William Hoewischer was selected president of the Quest Club when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. Pauline Barber Bertsch, North West Avenue. Mrs. Bertsch was elected vice president, and Mrs. Robert Dunn, secretary and treasurer.

—————

Discussions between Copeland Refrigeration Corp. and the UE-CIO local over a new contract were resumed today at the company’s office with some progress reported in an endeavor to reach an agreement.

50 years

November 18, 1971

Jerry DeLong, basketball coach at Lehman High School, is scheduled to give a preview of the forthcoming season, to members of the Sidney Optimist Club at their Tuesday luncheon meeting.

—————

HOUSTON — The Houston Grange met Tuesday at the Community Center with 14 juniors and 20 subordinates present.

The corn contest was won by Lawrence Wehemen, the pumpkin pie contest by Mrs. Vesta DeLaet, the cake walk by Pam Long, and the pumpkin pie walk by Mrs. Jack Cost.

25 years

November 18, 1996

Two United States Olympic gold medal winners were here in Sidney recently. Derrick Adkins and Derek Mills were in the community to speak at a fundraiser for the Xi Iota Iota chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Also attending was their coach, Grover Hinsdale. The event will be held at the Sidney Holiday Inn.

—————

A young area farmer was killed in a tragic farming accident yesterday. He became entangled in the corn picker of the combine. The deceased was a first responder with a local fire and emergency services department. The incident was a reminder to all farmers to stay safe during harvest season.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

