125 Years

November 24, 1896

Considerable excitement has been stirred up among the farmers in the vicinity of Minster, Auglaize County, on account of a big strike of oil. Last Saturday, the Dayton Oil Co. drilled a well a half-mile west of Minster which is flowing 160 barrels a day. On Monday, another well was drilled 1 ½ miles to the west and it is flowing 75 barrels per day. Several more wells in the vicinity are due to come in this week.

—————-

The Klute band will give its usual Thanksgiving concert in the public square, commencing at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

100 Years

November 24, 1921

The University of Dayton Preps proved too much for the Sidney High School football team in the latter’s homecoming and final game of the season played Thanksgiving Day at Lakeside Park, with the visitors winning by the score of 18 to 7. The mud and heavier weight of the visiting team proved too much of a handicap for the high school squad.

—————

Solution of the Kershaw murder mystery appeared last night to be a matter of only a few hours, Lima Police and Auglaize County authorities declared, basing their belief on several outstanding developments that have turned up over several days.

—————

In the boxing contest held at Muncie, Ind. This week, Hope Mullen got the decision over Soldier Buck, of Louisville, Ky. The contest was a 10-round bout for a decision.

75 Years

November 24, 1946

An appeal that Mayor W.W. Wheeler intervene in the Copeland Refrigeration Corp. and UE-CIO strike was presented to the mayor by the shop committee of the Copeland union workers yesterday afternoon. The strike is now in its 26th day. Wheeler told the union representatives he was strictly neutral in the matter but would be glad to use his office to the end that some settlement might be reached if at all possible.

—————

A community Thanksgiving service, sponsored by six Protestant churches of Sidney will be conducted in the First Presbyterian Church Thursday morning at 10 o’clock. Rev. B. Stephen Topalian will give the sermon, with special music by the Calvin Choristers under the direction of Mrs. C.R. Benjamin, and accompanied by Miss Grace Woodruff.

50 Years

November 24, 1971

Election of Sam Milligan, president of the Sidney Sand and Gravel Co., to the board of directors of the Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, has been announced by Joseph B. Cook, president of the financial institution.

Milligan, who resides at 1737 Letitia Drive, was named to fill the vacancy on the board that has existed since the death of William Kingseed in January of this year.

—————

Eighty-eight units of blood were donated at a drawing sponsored by the Sidney Optimist Club for the Shelby County Blood Bank on Wednesday. Paul D. Apple, 508 Charles Avenue, was cited as a six-gallon donor.

25 Years

November 24, 1996

This team has talent. The girls 14 and under finished play in the Shelby County Youth Soccer League with a perfect record of 10-0. Members on the team included Amber Donaldson, Coleen Elliot, Dana Heintz, Emily Hand, Rachel Ralph, Jessica Lehmkuhl, Sarah Holobaugh, Katey Bodey, Emily Holobaugh and Heather Romaker.

—————

Sidney City Council discussed two major issues in its meeting last night. One was a potential third fire station in the north end of the city. The idea was first raised several years ago. That discussion took most of the meeting. City manager Mike Morton and Finance Director Mike Puckett pointed out the smallest part of the expense would be construction. The operating cost “would be more than a million dollars a year.” The other topic was the construction of a mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. The estimated cost, which would be paid next year, is $80,000.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

