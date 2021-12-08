125 years

November 16, 1896

Sometime tonight the people of Sidney may expect to see the sky furrowed with numerous shooting starts coming from space and appearing to emanate from the constellation Leo, making a grand meteoric display. That everybody may be made aware of this display, arrangements have been made to have several taps of the fire bell given to give proper notice.

—————

The annual inspection train on the C.H. & D. Railroad, with the general manager and the different superintendents of the road, passed through here late yesterday afternoon going north.

100 years

November 16, 1921

The inclement weather of yesterday afternoon made it necessary to abandon the program for the Armistice Day celebration following the parade in the morning and the meeting at the school auditorium. The football game at Lakeside Park between Sidney and Piqua, and the aeroplane acrobatics were called off because of the rain and snow. The committee of the American Legion in charge of the celebration included: H.E. Mills, Maxwell Cohen, Damon Quinn, Voress Loundenback, and Collet Gastineau.

—————

Some changes have been made at the courthouse with the rooms formerly occupied by the county surveyors’ office being turned over to the ladies’ restroom with an entrance on the east side. The rooms that were formerly the restrooms are now the surveyors’ office and a new room has been added for filing and a blueprint room.

75 years

November 16, 1946

Armistice Day was observed by the Sidney Rotary Club Monday noon at its regular meeting at the Hotel Wagner, when Carl Smith, of Kenton, vice commander of the Second Ohio District of the American Legion, was the guest speaker. Smith is also chairman of the state civil service commission.

—————

A called meeting of the Sidney Board of Education was held last evening in the office of Supt. F.B. Louys to investigate claims of alleged misconduct at the Julia Lamb Stadium following the Sidney-Xenia football game Friday night. Members of the Yellow Jacket Boosters were also present for the airing of the problem that has apparently developed over the past few weeks.

50 years

November 16, 1971

The Sidney Post Office placed on sale today the annual Christmas stamps. There are two Christmas scenes this year, one is taken from Giorgione’s “Adoration of the Shepherds’ which hangs in the National Gallery of Art. The other scene is the “Christmas Partridge Stamp.”

The stamps are of rich Christmas colors, varying from light to dark. The stamps are of the 8 cent denomination.

—————

Crisis Hotline, a new service of the Tri-County Mental Health Clinic, will start operations Nov. 15 for residents of Shelby County.

The telephone service will be on a 24-hour day basis sponsored by the Tri-County Mental Health Board and directed by Rev. James Faulconer, staff member of the pastoral services department of the center. Rev. Faulconer said, “We will try to offer a real service to persons enmeshed in a crisis. This is a service not previously offered in the area.”

25 years

November 16, 1996

Joe Buroker has been the jack of all trades and an experienced public servant. That will end when he retires on November 22. Buroker worked at Copeland Corporation from 1952 until he completed 23 years of service in 1975. He then served the county for 20 years. His duties included deputy sheriff, Municipal Court bailiff and dog warden. He is retiring at age 75.

—————

Tom and Mivi Given have established a scholarship fund for graduating students from both Sidney High School and Lehman High School. The awards will provide assistance of $1,000 per year for each winner at the two schools.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org