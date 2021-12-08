125 years

December 7, 1896

A report from Lima is to the effect that the projectors of the Dayton Northern railroad have put out a large force of men taking up right of way for the line from Jackson Center. According to the announcement, the present plan of the company is to build the line from Jackson Center to Sidney, thence to Dayton, paralleling the Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton road as nearly as possible. The company intends to push the work with all possible haste.

—-

At the meeting of the board of education last night a holiday vacation of one week and one day, commencing the evening before Christmas, was decided on. The contract for furnishing chemicals for the high school for the coming year was awarded to H.W. Thompson, the druggist.

100 years

December 7, 1921

Since the sale of the Taylor block a few months ago to the local council of the Knights of Columbus, the members of Temperance Lodge, F. and A. Masons, who occupy the third floor of the building as a lodge room, have been seriously considering the erection of a Masonic temple. Charles H. Neal, worshipful master, has appointed a committee, composed of W.J. Emmons, Robert S. Bertsch, and W.E. Whipp, to consider ways and means of financing such a temple.

—-

There was a meeting of the high school football team this morning at which Wilbur McVey was elected captain for next year and Ormond Wheeler, the manager. The team has already secured games with Lima Central, Lima South, St. Marys and Piqua. They also expect to play games with Bellefontaine, Troy and Stivers High of Dayton.

75 years

December 7, 1946

James Chrisman was named master of the New Hope grange when members elected officers at their meeting last evening. Serving with him will be: Russell Strayer, overseer; Ruth Evelyn Knoop, lecturer; Ruth Ellen Gilfillen, assistant lecturer; John Baker, steward; Richard Verdier, assistant steward; Florence Hagemen, chaplain; Hugh Worthington, treasurer; Phyllis Brautigam, secretary.

—-

The ponderous hand of John L. Lewis and his coal strike settled more ominously over Sidney today as industrial, mercantile and social organizations prepared to adjust plans to meet the present emergency created by the cutting off of the nations’ coal supply.

50 years

December 7, 1971

Two Shelby County men have been awarded the Knight of the York Cross of Honour at the convent general in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. They are Elmer Henry Westerbeck, of R.R. 5, Sidney, and Larry E. Leininger of R.R. 1, Maplewood.

—-

Mrs. Duane Mullen, Sidney, and Miss Marie Ginn, Houston, were awarded the handmade jewelry and handmade afghan given by the Alpha Gamma Chapter of the Delta Theta Tau Sorority. The items were given in conjunction with the sorority’s bazaar and proceeds will go into the philanthropic fund.

25 years

December 7, 1996

“Falling Head Over Feet” is the theme of Fairlawn High School homecoming festivities to be held Friday and Saturday. Queen candidates are: Sarah Pregent, Mollie Huelskamp, Emily Huelskamp and Sarah Rogers. King candidates are: Rob Heath, Ryan Kies, Barry Westerbeck and Jace Piper.

—-

Photo: Don Young, a member of the 1930 Sidney High football team, looks at a monument unveiled Thursday at Orbison Park commemorating the first Sidney football game, played at Orbison on Dec. 5, 1896.

—-

Sketch: This pair of puppies, created by Katie Clark of Sidney, have a Christmas greeting to share with everyone. Clark is a freshman at Sidney High School. There are only 18 days left until Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org