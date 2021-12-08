125 years

December 3, 1896

The Alumni of the Catholic school held their regular monthly meeting last evening at the home of Miss Jennie Crusey. At the close of the literary program, cards were indulged in.

The diphtheria scare is reported over at Maplewood and school has been resumed with a full attendance.

100 years

December 3, 1921

In the opening game of the basketball season, played at the Armory Saturday night with Union City, the Phi Delts were defeated by the score of 30 to 18. Members of the local team included; Roth and Bender, forwards; Brown, center; Green, Tennery, Sharp, Knauer and Clark, guards.

—-

Miss Hazel Moser, of this city, has been elected as president of the Miami University Y.W.C.A. This is Miss Moser’s senior year at the university and for the past four years she had been prominent in college Y.W.C.A. activities.

—-

Members of the American Legion post at Fort Loramie have named the following officers: Carl Kirch, commander; Clem Ruhenkamp, vice commander; Herman Freytag, adjutant; Anthony Segar, treasurer; Ray Delaet, historian; Herman Seiters, chaplain.

75 years

December 3, 1946

Oakwood, a suburban Dayton High School, has accepted an invitation to become the eighth member of the 19-year-old Miami Valley League.

—-

A drive for $4,000 to buy new instruments and uniforms for the Sidney High School band and orchestra and to repair instruments, was launched today by the Band and Orchestra Parents association. Heading the campaign is an executive committee composed of: Wallace McClure, Boston Baker, Mrs. J.N. Ingland, J.B. Royon, C.A. Ricketts, Mrs. Oscar Schilling, Mrs. R.W. Munger, and W.G. Von Meyer.

50 years

December 3, 1971

Five new directors will join the board of the Citizens Baughman National Bank in mid-December it was jointly announced today by Chairman Joseph B. Cook and President J. Lowell Fowble. They are: Richard Henke and Robert Sargeant of Sidney; H.J. Holloway of Jackson Center; Warren W. Loy of Botkins; and Thomas Francis of Russia.

25 years

December 3, 1996

Tiffany Buck, 16, daughter of Bob and Diane Buck of Port Jefferson, will be Sidney High School’s ambassador to the Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Leadership Seminar. Jason Thompson is the alternate.

—-

Sidney High School senior Luke Allen was this year’s recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award. He is the son of Kathy and Dan Allen of Sidney. Allen was one of several seniors nominated by the faculty. Senior class members then voted him as their choice to represent Sidney High School.

—-

Sketch: Even Winnie the Pooh has a Christmas list for Santa to fill in this drawing created by Sidney High School freshman Heather Frost. There are only 22 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

