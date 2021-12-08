125 years

December 4, 1896

Do not miss the musical that will be given by Miss Lou Robertson’s Sunday school class this evening. With the inclement weather prevailing, overshoes and umbrellas will be checked and cared for free of charge.

—-

An interesting game of football was played on the grounds in East Sidney Saturday afternoon between the Lima High School team and a team from Sidney High school that resulted in the Lima team being victorious by a score of 40 to 0. The game was played in the presence of about 500 people. Members of the Sidney team included: Carothers, Sanders, Sterline, Hussey, R. Apple, Mumford, R. Wilson, T. Wilson, Lehman, Rice and Anderson.

100 years

December 4, 1921

Mayor-elect E.E. Trout made public today his appointments to the office of director of public service and director of public safety during his administration. Frank Smith was named director of public service and H.A. Morris will serve as director of public safety. Both men have signified their intention of accepting the appointments.

75 years

December 4, 1946

Acceptance by the UE-CIO local of the proposal for the appointment of a three-man committee to arbitrate the issues in the Copeland Refrigeration Corp. strike, within a 30-day period while employees return to work, any agreement to be retroactive, was announced today by John Thomas, U.E. business representative. The proposal had been submitted to the two parties by the Ministerial Association.

—-

Members of the Sidney Fire Department are sporting the new uniforms purchased during the past summer from funds obtained at the circus and carnivals sponsored by members of the department at various times during the past several years. An honorary firemen’s badge was presented to Charles Benjamin by Fire Chief Kenneth Purnell for the former’s work in connection with these projects.

50 years

December 4, 1971

Six Shelby County area men have been elected to three-year terms on the board of directors of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber President Fred Kirk announced today. Named are Karl E. Bemus, secretary of Sidney Truck & Storage Co.; Gene E. Billing, assistant vice president of the First National Exchange Bank; John Edward DeLaet of the accounting firm of McCrate, DeLaet & Co.; Robert M. Hepler, president and owner of The Spot Restaurant, Inc.; Warren W. Loy, president of Botkins Grain & Feed Co.; and Richard L. Pope, personnel director for Stolle Corp.

25 years

December 4, 1996

PIQUA – Amber Walter from Jackson Center, Upper Valley Joint Vocational School student, was among local high school/JVS students recognized by the Business Professionals of America Ohio Association for outstanding computer art work.

—-

Photo: Thelma “Crickey” Martz speaks with the captains of the Lehman Catholic High School Limelighters, Emily Firman and Joe Cianciolo, at a holiday open house at Fair Haven Shelby County Home on Sunday. About 200 people attended the event for residents and their families.

Sketch: Making out your gift list for Santa can be a real challenge sometimes. So if you make a mistake, just erase it and start over. This picture was drawn by Aaron Stangel, a sophomore at Houston High School. There are now 21 days until Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org