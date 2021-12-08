125 years

December 2, 1896

The Thanksgiving Festival for the benefit of Sts. Peter and Paul Church at Wynant was very well attended. Considering the present hard times it was a success.

—-

The Piqua, Sidney and St. Marys Railway is being pushed right along. The second assessment on the stock is being paid very rapidly. This week the directors of the company made a contract for the survey of the line between this city and St. Marys by way of Newport and Loramies. The contract was made with Ben Coulson of this city, who will do the work for $325.

100 years

December 2, 1921

The War Department has released the names of seven men under the jurisdiction of the Shelby County draft board who failed to report for military service during the last war and are listed as deserters. None of the seven are presently residing in Sidney.

—-

The secretary of state today authorized the incorporation of the Jackson Center Grain Co., at Jackson Center. Capitalization of the firm is set at $25,000. Incorporators are: Frank Baughman, James M. Pence, Daisy B. Pence, Stella Wright, and W.C. Meranda.

—-

E.S. Brautigam has received his first Earl motor car and has it on display at his show room on West Poplar Street. This car is the very latest in motor production and it is receiving unusual praise from all who see it.

75 years

December 2, 1946

Drastic coal conservation measures ordered by the Federal government were expected to be felt in Sidney within a few days as the freight embargo goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The new regulations will bring a further cut in railroad passenger service on coal-burning trains and also a cut in parcel post shipments.

—-

A meeting has been set for tomorrow evening in the city building to discuss the formation of a city basketball league. Several local merchants and industries have indicated an interest in sponsoring teams. These include: Harris Jewelers, Willman Furniture, City Bus, Cook’s Spot, Ross Products, and Sons Grill.

50 years

December 2, 1971

CINCINNATI – Left-hander Don Gullett, the youngest member of the Cincinnati Reds, was named the club’s Outstanding Pitcher of 1971 by the Cincinnati Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

25 years

December 2, 1996

Members of the Shelby County Community Services Council elected four new officers. Lu Ann Presser, representative of the Alzheimer’s Association, was elected president; Robin Burleson of the Shelby County Children Services Board, vice president; Mary Lee Cook of the Shelby County YMCA, secretary; and Myra Carpenter of the Adult Day Care Center, treasurer. They replace Sandra Anthony-Ike, Judi Overly, Kathy Lukey and Sandra Rost, respectively.

—-

PHOTO – Notre Dame football fans show their feelings for head coach Lou Holtz, who was coaching his last regular-season game for the Irish Saturday night against Southern Cal. Notre Dame lost to the Trojans 27-20 in overtime. Holtz recently resigned from the Notre Dame post.

—-

Sketch: This holiday train, bound for fun and festivities, is offered by Christen Halberstadt, a seventh grader in the Jackson Center Schools. There are now 23 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

