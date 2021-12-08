Shopping for a cause fundraiser planned

ANNA — A local business is helping Morgan’s Place Cemetery with a fundraiser on Dec. 15.

Our Creative MarketPlace has offered to donate 10% of all sales that day to Morgan’s Place Cemetery. The Creative MarketPlace is a new business in Anna, Ohio, featuring 20 local vendors. Shoppers can support a new and growing local business while also benefitting Morgan’s Place.

Morgan’s Place, located in southeastern Shelby County, is a unique opportunity, established to lessen the financial and emotional burdens that individuals encounter when they have experienced the loss of a child during pregnancy. Morgan’s Place is a 501(c)(3) charity and is the first and only cemetery in the United States that is solely for the burial of unborn babies at no cost to the family.

The cemetery is named for Morgan, the child of Nathan and Mollie Verdier, who lived only a few weeks in the womb in 2018. The difficulty of burying Morgan began with obtaining the remains, which was achieved only through the special advocacy of their physician. In 2019, the couple also lost a triplet, Marion. Both losses inspired the mourning family to dedicate 2.5 acres of their farm to assist others in a similar plight.

In Mollie’s grief she shared, “Everyone in a family grieves, including grandparents and siblings. Those who leave the hospital with empty arms suffer a loss so personal and many times hidden. It’s a story of love. I share my story because my babies deserve to be acknowledged. In my heart, when I picture my family, this includes not only my nine children who run, but the two who fly.”

Morgan’s Place Cemetery will have the capacity to bury 4,200 babies in individual plots. Families that choose Morgan’s Place will receive grave markers, caskets, urns, burial gowns, keepsakes, and grief support at no cost. These gifts are made possible by the generosity of local funeral homes, casket makers, seamstresses, jewelry makers and charitable donations.

Our Creative MarketPlace is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the day of the fundraiser.