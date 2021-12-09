DARE graduation held

Luke Ellinger, left, 11, of Botkins, accepts his DARE completion certificate from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye during a DARE graduation ceremony at Hardin-Houston School on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Students from Hardin-Houston, Botkins, Jackson Center, and Fort Loramie took part in the program that taught 204 kids the dangers of drug use and how to make thoughtful life decisions. The program was taught by Shelby County Sheriff DARE. Officer Brian Strunk. Luke is the son of Pat and Holly Ellinger.

