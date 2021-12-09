Truck traffic routes approved

NEW KNOXVILLE – Designated truck routes are now a part of the village traffic pattern, with final approval of the New Knoxville Village Council at their meeting Wednesday night.

Heavy truck traffic will be limited to Botkins-Angle Road, West Bremen Street, Industrial Drive, Buckeye Drive, South Street from state Route 29 to West Street, West Street from South Street to West Bremen Street, as well as state Routes 29 and 219 inside the village limits. The routes will be signed, according to village administrator Larry Kellermeyer.

Council members considered giving the residents one month to receive only warnings, with violators being ticketed thereafter. Street and sidewalk committee chair Carolyn Bock said the new lighting had been completed in the Bremen Street reconstruction project.

Council also approved changes in employee wage and insurance costs. A 3% wage increase will go into effect for village employees. One exception was to grant a 4% increase for fiscal officer Abby Homan, who has been with the village for seven years. Further, employees will see a reduction in their insurance premiums, with an employee paying10%, down from15%. Dependent share will be reduced from 30 to 25 percent. Second readings of ordinances to pay village bills were also approved.

For the 0% Ohio Public Works loans, there was a $4,425 payment on the South Street project, $3,600 for the Mill Street project, $1834,06 for the Laura Street project, $7,194.14 for the Bremen Storm Sewer project, and $4,503.52 toward West Bremen Street improvements. It also plans to pay $32,000 toward payment on an interest-bearing loan for the industrial park extension. Employees will receive Christmas gifts from the Village, the total not to exceed $1,500. Kellermeyer also advised Council they had staked out the area for and new splash pad at the community park, advising them that they plan to extend the parking lot toward the new pad. Finally, he said village leaf pickup had ended Wednesday.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

