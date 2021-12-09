Holiday dance set

SIDNEY — Pull out your worst and most ugly Christmas sweater and come down to the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, for some Holiday fun! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dance will begin at 7 p.m.

This is open to the public with a nominal cost of $7 for non-members and $5 for members. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.

There will be an optional Ugly Christmas Sweater contest and a Christmas Trivia contest. Prizes will be provided for 1st and 2nd place for each.

INREALITY Digital DJ will be providing the entertainment.

All proceeds go the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.