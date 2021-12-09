Rotary celebrates Christmas

Longfellow Primary student Alex Redd, center, 7, smiles up at Santa after Santa gave him a Christmas present. Sitting next to Alex is his grandma and guardian, Sandra Purk, both of Sidney. Students from Jackson Center, Northwood, Botkins, Sidney Middle School, Anna and Longfellow schools were given gifts during the Sidney Rotary Christmas Party held at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Thursday, Dec. 9.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN121021RotaryChristmas.jpg Longfellow Primary student Alex Redd, center, 7, smiles up at Santa after Santa gave him a Christmas present. Sitting next to Alex is his grandma and guardian, Sandra Purk, both of Sidney. Students from Jackson Center, Northwood, Botkins, Sidney Middle School, Anna and Longfellow schools were given gifts during the Sidney Rotary Christmas Party held at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Thursday, Dec. 9. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Longfellow Primary student Emily Gonzalez, 8, of Sidney, tears open a present from Santa during the Rotary Club of Sidney’s Christmas Party at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Thursday, Dec. 9. Emily is the daughter of Adelaida Godinez.