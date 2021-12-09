Willow’s first Christmas

Olivia Kerns, left, looks over a train set with her daughter Willow Kerns, 8 months, both of Sidney, during Christmas of Yesteryear held by the Shelby County Historical Society at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center on Saturday, Dec. 4. The train set was brought in by Richard Bailey. Willow is also the daughter of Michael Kerns. There are 15 days until Christmas.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News