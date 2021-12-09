Driver dies in fiery crash into house

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The identity of a driver who died on Wednesday night after colliding with a rural house has not yet been officially determined.

On Wednesday at approximately 5:44 p.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a report of a vehicle into a residence at 9984 N. State Route 235.

According to the caller, the vehicle involved crashed into the south side of the house and caught fire, which in turn caused the home to catch fire as well. According to the caller, the driver was still inside the vehicle.

Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies responded as well as fire/EMS crews from the Rosewood and Riverside/DeGraff Fire Departments.

Upon arrival, the vehicle and residence were heavily engulfed in flames. The residents were able to evacuate the house safely.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle involved, a 2017 Toyota, was travelling northbound on state Route 235 in the 9900 block when it travelled off the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle then struck the residence and caught fire.

Although several attempts were made, the residents were unable to rescue the driver from the vehicle. The driver was later declared deceased at the scene. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the homeowners.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

State route 235 was closed in both directions for a period of time during the initial part of the investigation.