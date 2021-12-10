125 years

December 10, 1896

W.H. Williams, of Green Township, butchered a hog this week that weighed 800 pounds. The ham and shoulders each weighed over 60 pounds; 200 pounds of sausage was made and 200 pounds of lard rendered from the hog which was just two years old.

—-

There is a movement on foot to organize what will be known as the Central Ohio Baseball League, embracing the cities of Delaware, Marion, Bucyrus, Galion, Kenton, Bellefontaine, Piqua, Sidney and Springfield. The matter is strongly talked of and there will be a meeting of representatives from each city in February. It is a pretty sure thing Sidney will be represented in this league.

100 years

December 10, 1921

Miss Kathryn Carey, who is a student at the Conservatory of Music at Oberlin College, has again been honored by being selected to appear in the annual student recital, presenting “The Nightingale” by Liszt.

—-

Memorial Hall at Greenville was filled three times on Friday for concerts by the Sidney Concert Band. Two free concerts were given in the afternoon for school children, and the third concert for charity was presented in the evening.

75 years

December 10, 1946

Two of the four housing units for veterans have arrived in Sidney via railroad car and were unloaded today for trucking to the site at North Main Avenue and Edgewood Drive, where the county commissioners here arranged for the location of the prefabricated structures. A meeting of city and county officials was held this morning to arrange for sewer and water to the new homes. The commissioners leased the land on which the homes will be located from Paul Folkerth.

—-

Two recommendations for state action that could help solve the Ohio school problem were discussed at a regional conference held in this city last evening under sponsorship of the Oho Education Association. Nearly 300 educators from a four-county area participated. Recommendations included an increase in basic state support from $44 to $58 per pupil, and broadening the state foundation program from a minimum support level of $66.50 to an average of $106 per pupil in daily average attendance.

50 years

December 10, 1971

Eugene Krebs of R.R. 1, Botkins, was re-elected president of the 250-member Ohio Brown Swiss Breeders Association in a meeting at Delaware Nov. 27.

—-

BERLIN – East Germany refused today to open the wall over Christmas but accepted a compromise that would allow West Berliners to visit East Berlin beginning next year.

25 years

December 10, 1996

(From 10 Years Ago): Dewayne McCluskey, Sidney’s talented junior forward, continues to impress not only his hometown fans, but opposing coaches as well, including both Troy coach Tom Dunn and Lima Catholic coach Bob Seggerson. Dunn was quoted as saying “there was no way we could stop him. Nobody has stopped him yet.” And Seggerson paid him the supreme compliment saying “in my 15 years of coaching basketball, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a junior that skilled. He’s not only a scoring threat, he’s a great passer too.”

—-

Sketch: This candy cane-carrying jack-in-the-box pops up to remind us that there are only 15 shopping days left before Christmas. Sue Borchers, an eighth grader at Russia Local Schools is the artist.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.

