Fire damages structure, contents

SIDNEY — An early morning fire Friday caused $50,000 to the structure and its contents.

According to a press release, at 3:18 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, fire crews from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 836 Foraker Ave. in Sidney. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was observed throughout the structure.

All occupants were out of the residence prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Fire crews initiated an interior fire attack and quickly extinguished the fire that was located in the basement of the residence. The fire caused moderate damage to the structure and was contained to the basement. No civilians or fire personnel were injured during the event. AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy were brought to the scene to secure the utilities.

A box alarm was requested and all off-duty Sidney personnel were recalled. Mutual aid from Anna, Lockington and Piqua Fire Departments was requested but was cancelled as units were responding due to the quick extinguishment of the fire.

The damage to the property, which is owned by Steven and JoAnne Swiger, is estimated at $20,000 to the contents and $30,000 to the structure. The occupants were displaced by the fire incident and will be assisted by family.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit has ruled the fire as accidental.