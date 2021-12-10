Active COVID cases in Shelby County rise

SIDNEY — Shelby County saw an increase of COVID cases this week.

There are currently 675 active COVID cases in the county — up from the 616 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 7,696 cases of COVID-19 with 278 hospitalizations and 135 deaths during the pandemic. There are 7,021 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,761,008 total cases of COVID-19, with 89,313 hospitalizations, 11,065 intensive care admissions and 27,011 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 17,513 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 36.04% of the population and up 196 people since last week. Currently, 123 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 627 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 6,841,884 people have been vaccinated, which is 58.53% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 82 new cases were reported from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 8,072 total cases with 496 hospitalizations and 84 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.