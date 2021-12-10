Volunteers of the Year

SIDNEY — The dedication of four men who helped with the Field of Crosses was honored by the Shelby County Historical Society during its combined Legacy and Volunteer Appreciation Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the newly renovated Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center located at 115 E. North St.

Director Tilda Phlipot honored Richard Bailey, Michael Jones, Mark Schlagetter and Lee Woodruff with Volunteer of the Year awards. These four men have been instrumental to the Shelby County Historical Society donating hundreds of hours to make sure all the Society’s activities run smoothly and are successful. From building 1,000 crosses for the Field of Crosses this year to roasting chestnuts over an open fire, the Shelby County Historical Society could never think about completing the events that we do each year without dedicated volunteers like these four men. Words will never tell these men how much they are needed and appreciated.

Guests were welcomed by Co-President Faye Spangler who gave a short overview of the activities the Society hosted this past year. Rich Wallace shared the board’s vision for the new Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center.

