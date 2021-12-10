Jingle Bells at Shelby Hills

Braelynn Cathcart, left, 5, and Brianna Reinke, 5, both of Houston, shake bells as they sing Jingle Bells during a Holiday Open House at Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center on Thursday, Dec. 9. The two were some of the students brought in from the Shelby Hills’ satellite classroom in Hardin-Houston. Braelynn is the daughter of Nick and Brooke Cathcart. Brianna is the daughter of Amy and Kevin Reinke. The children also made Christmas tree ornaments.

Braelynn Cathcart, left, 5, and Brianna Reinke, 5, both of Houston, shake bells as they sing Jingle Bells during a Holiday Open House at Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center on Thursday, Dec. 9. The two were some of the students brought in from the Shelby Hills’ satellite classroom in Hardin-Houston. Braelynn is the daughter of Nick and Brooke Cathcart. Brianna is the daughter of Amy and Kevin Reinke. The children also made Christmas tree ornaments. There are 14 days until Christmas.