On the agendas

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include ordinances to make appropriations for current expense and other expenditures for the village during fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022, adopting amendments to the personnel policy and procedure manual for village employees, establishing water and sewer rates for the village, authorize adjustments in the 2021 annual appropriations, accept the replat of lots 583 and 585 into one lot, No. 587, and enter into a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement with Got Mat LLC.

Council will also hear committee reports, along with reports from the village administrator, police department, fire department and zoning/economic development.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers to review the November financial reports.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include board members reports, superintendent report, upcoming events, personnel and accepting donations.

Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at Sidney’s administration building, 201 W. Poplar St.

Items on the agenda include approving the 2022 budget and contracts and reports from the environmental health department, public health nursing division and health commissioner.