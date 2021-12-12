Posted on by

Happy Pawlidays!

,

Santa visits a dog at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Santa visits a dog at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Santa visits with Batman at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during the Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Santa visits with Batman at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Santa visits with Ed Garrett at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Arriving at the Shelby County Animal Shelter are Chainer’s Field of Screams representatives, left to right, Raven Ivy, Pence, Spooky, and Jerry Pence, all of Botkins. The three were donating pet food and toys to the cats and dogs at the shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Santa visits a dog at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Santa visits a dog at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN12142PawlidaysHappy.jpgSanta visits a dog at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Santa visits with Batman at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during the Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_7369.jpgSanta visits with Batman at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during the Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Santa visits with Batman at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_7429.jpgSanta visits with Batman at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_7204.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Santa visits with Ed Garrett at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_7442.jpgSanta visits with Ed Garrett at the Shelby County Animal Shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Arriving at the Shelby County Animal Shelter are Chainer’s Field of Screams representatives, left to right, Raven Ivy, Pence, Spooky, and Jerry Pence, all of Botkins. The three were donating pet food and toys to the cats and dogs at the shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_7456.jpgArriving at the Shelby County Animal Shelter are Chainer’s Field of Screams representatives, left to right, Raven Ivy, Pence, Spooky, and Jerry Pence, all of Botkins. The three were donating pet food and toys to the cats and dogs at the shelter during Happy Pawlidays! open house on Sunday, Dec. 12. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News