Miami Valley Veterans Museum to host Homemade Christmas Market

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will hold a “Homemade Christmas Market” on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

The market will be held in the museum Main Gallery and is the first of a series of markets that will feature handmade items, artisan creations and cottage food created by regional vendors who will offer their items in a market format at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The Veterans Museum gift shop will also be open with special gift items for your favorite Veteran.

“Homemade Christmas Market” vendors will include Miami County Locally Grown /Locally Grown Food Producers from the Miami County area, David Holbrook Creations-Pottery, Becky Buckeye Naturals, Richard Stone Jewelry & Woodworking, Jackie Taylor’s Crocheted Thingies, Jewelry by Darlene, Percy Productions, Bruce Ball-Patriotic Art, Richard Neibert, Sculptured Miniatures, Rich Grant Painter/ Sculpture and many additional vendors.

The Veterans Museum volunteers will also be offering some handcrafted items they have created in support of the museum. Local artist Bruce Ball, a United States Air Force, Veteran will be offering his patriotic American flags handcrafted out of reclaimed wood paintings as part of the Veterans Museum fundraiser. A Silent Auction and a 50/50 raffle will also be held to benefit the museum.

The front Veterans Museum Gallery will open at 9 a.m. for early bird shoppers to browse the Front Museum Gallery but the Main Gallery/ Christmas Market Hall will open at 10 a.m. sharp so that Market vendors may prepare their goods for this special event.

For additional information contact the Miami Valley Veterans Museum a 501 3(c)non-profit organization whose mission is to: Honor, Preserver, and Perpetuate the Legacy of Miami Valley Veterans. Visits : www.miamivalleyveteransmusuem.org or www.Facebook@miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org, mvvminfo@gmail.com or contact the museum office at 937-332-8852.