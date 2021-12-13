Sidney woman sentenced for causing Fentanyl overdose death

SIDNEY — Mary Ann Thompson, 41, who previously resided in Sidney, Toledo and Bellefontaine, was sentenced on Dec. 8, 2021, to three years in prison, a discretionary probation following release of up to two years, and all costs of prosecution after a plea deal leading to a reduced charge from involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, to reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

On or about Feb. 25, 2021, Thompson allegedly sold Fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Donald G. White, 39, of Sidney, who had two previous convictions for drug abuse, the first in 2000 and the second in 2002.

However, Thompson’s criminal record of activities as an adult that involved harming another and felonious drug use and drug dealing date back to when she was just 19 years old.

On June 14, 1999, Thompson was found guilty of assault, a misdemeanor charge in which she paid a $25 fine and the costs of prosecution.

In 2005, Thompson was indicted on drug abuse charges but the case was dismissed.

Then, in 2013, when she was 23 years old, Thompson was convicted of trafficking in drugs (the narcotic painkiller hydrocodone, in the vicinity of a child), a fourth-degree felony. At that time, she faced two additional charges, a second fourth-degree felony drug trafficking charge as well as a fifth-degree drug trafficking charge involving the sale of hydrocodone, both of which were dismissed in a plea bargain in which sentencing consisted solely of probation (county jail for 30 days on work release, with one day of jail credit), a $300 fine, $375 in lab fees, and the costs of prosecution.

At the age of 25, on June 17, 2005, Thompson pleaded guilty to drug possession (crack cocaine), a fifth-degree felony, for which her sentence included 45 days in jail, a $200 fine, drug an alcohol counseling, and all costs of prosecution. Two additional counts against her were dismissed. They were complicity and conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, which were first-degree and second-degree felonies, respectively.

The plea deal that Thompson arranged through her attorney Laura E. Waymire, occurring on Sept. 13, 2021, permitted a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison as well as up to $10,000 in fines and two years of discretionary probation. Therefore, she received the maximum prison term and probation allowed for the reduced charge, but no additional fines were included in her sentencing.

Arnel A. Murphy, 51, of Sidney, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated drug trafficking in Methamphetamine on or about July 3 and July 15, 2019. Court records indicated that Murphy’s previous criminal record warranted consecutive sentences, so that each of the two fourth-degree felonies, carrying a sentence of 17 month for each count, led to a total prison sentence of 34 months. Murphy’s sentencing also included up to two years of discretionary probation and all costs of prosecution. In 2000, Murphy had been indicted on four counts of trafficking in drugs, in which his sentencing resulted in a year in prison. Then, in 2004, he was indicted for drug abuse but the charges were dismissed, and was also indicted for possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and sentenced after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of attempted possession of drugs (marijuana), a fourth-degree felony, in which Murphy was sentenced to 17 months in prison.

Jonathan R. Owens, 27, of Sidney, was sentenced to nearly a year and a half (17 months) in prison and a discretionary two years of probation following his release, for committing two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each being fourth-degree felonies. Both counts carried a 17-month sentence; however, they were allowed to be served concurrently. Three additional counts of the same charge were dismissed in a plea deal on Nov. 8, 2021. Owens was initially indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (synthetic cannabinoid pharmacorphore), each being fourth-degree felonies, for events occurring on or about Sept. 9-11, 2019, Sept. 13, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2019.

Starla Johnson, 20, of Sidney, was sentenced to nearly a year and a half (17 months) in prison, a discretionary two years of probation, and all costs of prosecution, for an amended charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. Johnson was initially indicted on three drug-related charges for events that occurred on or about June 3, 2020: aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, possessing criminal tools (a bindle), a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence (ate the methamphetamine in the back of the police cruiser), a third-degree felony. The other charges against Johnson were dropped during a plea agreement.

Starla Johnston, 20, of Sidney, in a separate case, was sentenced to six months to be served consecutively with the above case, and all costs of prosecution, for the reduced charge of attempted failure to appear, a fifth-degree felony. Seventy days of credit were granted. Johnston was initially charged with failure to appear for a change of plea hearing in the above-listed case on July 2, 2021, a fourth-degree felony.

Arnel A. Murphy II, 51, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Additionally, Murphy must forfeit $107 and dispose of or destroy a Remington 45acp pistol. After pleading guilty on Nov. 5, 2021, the second charge against him was dropped. Murphy was initially indicted on two drug-related charges for events occurring on or about March 27, 2021: aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), a second-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (bags and scales), a fifth-degree felony. Time is to be served consecutively with another case’s sentencing for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each being fourth-degree felonies, which he will receive 17 months for each count for events occurring on or around (July 3 and July 15, 2019), bringing his total number of months to be served to 51 (just over 4 years). A warrant for removal from the Allen County Jail in Lima, Ohio was issued, where he was also indicted on a drug possession charge on or about Dec. 6, 2021, in which sentencing has not yet been recorded in Allen County.

Zachary L. Wooten, 33, of Urbana, was sentenced to 11 months in prison (less 156 days of credit), up to two years of discretionary probation, and all costs of prosecution, after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of attempted receiving of stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Wooten was initially indicted on three charges which resulted from events occurring on or about April 1, 2021: receiving stolen property (a Toyota Tundra truck), a fourth-degree felony, criminal damaging (the truck’s dash and cup holder), a second-degree misdemeanor, and driving without a license, a misdemeanor. The other two charges were dismissed.

Matthew J. Overbey, 47, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, up to two years of discretionary probation, and all costs of prosecution, after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of attempted domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. Overbey was initially indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, when on or about May 8, 2021, Overbey allegedly hit his wife in the face, spit on her, and hit her in the knees. He was previously convicted of domestic violence and other violent crimes in 2016, and substance abuse convictions ranging from 1993 and 2016 (three DUI convictions occurring between 1993 and 2002 and drug abuse in 2016).

Alexander F. McCoy Sr., 25, of Sidney, was sentenced to three days in jail or completion of an intervention program, a $375 fine, completion of “Thinking for a Change” program, five years of probation, a one year suspension of his driver’s license, and all costs of prosecution, after pleading guilty to one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a DUI. McCoy was initially indicted for events occurring on or about April 24, 2021, on two charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; that is having a loaded High Point JPH .45ACP and a loaded High Point C9 9mm within reach, each being a fourth-degree felony, and a DUI for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor. The second charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was dismissed.

