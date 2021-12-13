Anna man arrested after high speed pursuit

SIDNEY — An Anna man is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail after being arrested Saturday following a high speed pursuit with Sidney Police.

Robert Tillman, 24, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and eluding in addition to an original felony warrant.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 6:36 a.m., Sidney Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on state Route 47 at Interstate 75. According to a Sidney Police press release, the driver, Tillman, had a confirmed felony warrant out of Shelby County. Tillman’s vehicle stopped on the northbound entrance ramp of I-75. As the officer exited his cruiser, the suspect vehicle fled northbound on I-75, attempting to flee and elude officers in estimated speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The vehicle attempted to use the emergency-vehicle-only turnaround on the Interstate unsuccessfully near the 101 mile marker. As officers neared again, he attempted to drive off, causing minor damage to a police cruiser.

Tillman then exited his vehicle and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.