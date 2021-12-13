ODNR officer charged with OVI after crash

SIDNEY — A Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer was charged with OVI after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10:52 p.m. After the crash, it was later discovered the officer’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was nearly three times the legal limit.

Timothy J. Rourke, 53, of Sidney, was also cited with speed limits – assured clear distance and OVI – .17 or more of alcohol per 210 liters of breath after his BAC breath test was .219. The legal limit is 0.08.

According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Rourke was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when he failed to slow and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Scott M. Hull, 43, of Sidney. Rourke’s vehicle then ran through a stop sign at the southbound Interstate 75 exit ramp and down into a drainage ditch.

Hull’s 2018 silver Honda sustained severe damage and was disabled. Rourke’s 2004 dark green Honda Accord lost its licence plate in the collision and was found at the scene of the crash. Initially Rourke’s vehicle appeared to have left the scene, as it was not in view of deputies, but it was found shortly afterward in the ditch. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Both Hull and Rourke refused EMS treatment.

Rourke’s licence has been suspended. He was to appear for arraignment in the Sidney Municipal Court before Judge Gary Carter Monday afternoon, Dec. 13.