Fairlawn recognized by United Way

Fairlawn Local Schools Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Adviser Tara Berning, left, of Botkins, accepts a plaque from United Way President and CEO Scott Barr on Friday, Dec. 10. Fairlawn was presented with the plaque for raising more money for the United Way than any other Shelby County school excluding Sidney City Schools. The Fairlawn FCCLA organized fundraising events like a powder puff game to raise the money. The plaque will travel to whatever school raises the most money each year.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News