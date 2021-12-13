Volunteers serve Christmas dinner

Rob Smith, left, puts green beans onto a tray held by Girl Scout Troop 20319 member Kyla Egbert during the annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 11. The dinner was held as a drive thru due to COVID-19.

Temperance Masonic Lodge 73 members, left to right, Rob Gustafson, Terry Cupp, both of Sidney, Cory Branscum, of Anna, and Ronnie Branscum, of Sidney, make mashed potatoes at the annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 11.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_9008.jpg Temperance Masonic Lodge 73 members, left to right, Rob Gustafson, Terry Cupp, both of Sidney, Cory Branscum, of Anna, and Ronnie Branscum, of Sidney, make mashed potatoes at the annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 11. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, puts a stack of meals into the car of Jerry L. Tangeman, of Sidney, at the annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 11. Coming out with 3 more dinners is volunteer Christina Keller, of Piqua. The Community Christmas Dinner was held as a drive thru due to COVID-19.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN121421CommunityDinner.jpg Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, puts a stack of meals into the car of Jerry L. Tangeman, of Sidney, at the annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 11. Coming out with 3 more dinners is volunteer Christina Keller, of Piqua. The Community Christmas Dinner was held as a drive thru due to COVID-19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye carries meals during the Community Dinner at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 11.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_9046.jpg Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye carries meals during the Community Dinner at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 11. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rob Smith, left, puts green beans onto a tray held by Girl Scout Troop 20319 member Kyla Egbert during the annual Community Christmas Dinner held at the EMA Building on Saturday, Dec. 11. The dinner was held as a drive thru due to COVID-19.