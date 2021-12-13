Shop with a Cop held

Wyatt Eutsler, left, 7, of Botkins, picks out a Spiderman bathrobe with help from Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Wade during Shop With a Cop at Walmart on Sunday, Dec. 12. 79 kids were given $150 for clothes and $50 for toys. Taking part in the program were officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Botkins Police, Anna Police and Jackson Center Police. Wyatt is the son of Matt Eutsler.

Wyatt Eutsler, left, 7, of Botkins, picks out a Spiderman bathrobe with help from Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Wade during Shop With a Cop at Walmart on Sunday, Dec. 12. 79 kids were given $150 for clothes and $50 for toys. Taking part in the program were officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Botkins Police, Anna Police and Jackson Center Police. Wyatt is the son of Matt Eutsler. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN121421ShopCop.jpg Wyatt Eutsler, left, 7, of Botkins, picks out a Spiderman bathrobe with help from Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Wade during Shop With a Cop at Walmart on Sunday, Dec. 12. 79 kids were given $150 for clothes and $50 for toys. Taking part in the program were officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Botkins Police, Anna Police and Jackson Center Police. Wyatt is the son of Matt Eutsler. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News