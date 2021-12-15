125 years

December 15, 1896

A football team from this city and one from Buckland, Auglaize County, will play a game at Wapakoneta next Saturday afternoon.

———

Misses Emma Quillin, Julia Smith, Anna Mumford, and Celia Amann have taken positions in Wagner’s Arcade to assist in the extra holiday business.

100 years

December 15, 1921

The new Majestic theatre was filled to its utmost capacity last evening for the first indoor concert by the Sidney Municipal band, appearing under the direction of B.O. Worrell.

———

Rev. Robert Gay, who is rector of the Holy Trinity Church at Bellefontaine, has assumed the pastorate of the St. Mark Episcopal church in this city. He was in Sidney today to become acquainted and plans to fill the pulpit for Holy Communion service on Sunday.

75 years

December 15, 1946

Formal opening of the Pastime Cigar store in the basement of the Burkhart building, southeast corner of the square, was announced for Wednesday by Dewey A. Donley. Mr. and Mrs. Donley formerly operated the Hamburger Shop, from March 1942 to November 1945.

———

The Holy Angels Titans won their sixth consecutive game here yesterday in edging a heretofore undefeated Piqua Catholic team 37 to 36 in a thrilling seesaw battle.

50 years

December 15, 1971

Jake Snavley ripped down with a pulsating 256-631 as his Jake’s Sohio crew split with Moorman’s Body Repair, 4-4, in the Commuter League at Holiday Lanes on Wednesday night.

———

Youngsters at the Shelby County Children’s Home are being treated to a Christmas pizza party at the Pizza Hut next Wednesday evening. Joseph W. McMillen, city police juvenile officer, said the party is being provided without charge by the restaurant. Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance.

25 years

December 15, 1996

The Sidney City Board of Education Monday night will consider conditions tied to an anonymous $100,000 donation to be used for an athletic complex renovation project. The improvements are part of Project Excel, a program to update the high school computer lab, improve the sports complex at the high school and build a concession stand there. The project, estimated to cost $230,000, will be funded entirely with private donations.

———

BOTKINS – Remembering 24 years of service to the village, retiring Mayor Don Doll takes little credit for the accomplishments benefiting the citizens of Botkins. “They’re not my accomplishments by a long way,” stated Doll, who revealed his philosophy on managing the village. “I learned one time from an executive at a seminar that as a supervisor you reach objectives through the efforts of other people.”

———

Sketch: This Christmas angel brings a holiday greeting of peace on Earth in this drawing by Russia High School senior Jayme Borchers. There are only 10 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

