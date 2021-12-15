Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is presenting a holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol!”

One cold Christmas Eve, Scrooge is unkind to the people who work for him, then refuses to give to charity, and then is rude to his nephew when he invites him to spend Christmas with him.

When Scrooge gets home, he is visited by the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Marley – and then by three ghosts! They are the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future.

The Ghost of Christmas Past takes Scrooge on a journey through Christmases from his past, taking Scrooge to see himself as an unhappy child and a young man more in love with money than his fiancé.

The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge his clerk, Bob Cratchit’s family. At Bob Cratchit’s house Scrooge sees Tiny Tim, who is very ill, but full of spirit. The ghost then takes him to see his nephew Fred’s Christmas celebrations – which he had been invited to, but rebuffed.

Finally, The Ghost of Christmas Future terrifies Scrooge by showing him visions of his own death…

The ghosts’ journey through time teaches Scrooge the error of his ways. When he wakes up on Christmas Day he is full of excitement, and buys the biggest turkey in the shop for the Cratchit family before spending the day with his nephew, full of the joys of Christmas.

The cast of the live play includes Mike Maxson, Louis Hauff, Gabriella Shamblin, Gabriel Rhodehamel, Wade Shamblin, John Bruce, Elizabeth Maxson, Elizabeth Shaw, Anika Arcikauskas, Jewels Crothers, Brendan Green, Miranda Orcutt, Scarlett O’Keefe, Dee Shamblin, Brock Swiger, Makenna Cabe, Lily Wiford and Isaac Maxson. Staff and crew includes Ian Hinz, Ella and Jim Gover, Savannah Lamb and Polly Lawson.

Performance, dates and times include Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. (preview night); Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. (opening night); Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. (closing performance).

Ticket prices for the performances are $10 for Thursday night; and $15 for HST members and $17 for non HST members for all other performances.

All tickets to Historic Sidney Theatre events will require a $5 fee when purchased over the phone, in person or at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sidneytheatre.org.

Ebenezer Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, puts a scarf over his uncle as he invites Scrooge over for a Christmas party. Watching the interaction is Scrooge’s employee Bob Cratchit. Scrooge is played by Mike Maxson, of Conover, Cratchit is being played by Lewis Hauff and Fred is being played by Gabe Rhodehameo, both of Sidney. The three were taking part in a dress rehearsal for A Christmas Carol at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 14. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_SDN121621ScroogeCarol.jpg Ebenezer Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, puts a scarf over his uncle as he invites Scrooge over for a Christmas party. Watching the interaction is Scrooge’s employee Bob Cratchit. Scrooge is played by Mike Maxson, of Conover, Cratchit is being played by Lewis Hauff and Fred is being played by Gabe Rhodehameo, both of Sidney. The three were taking part in a dress rehearsal for A Christmas Carol at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News