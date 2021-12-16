Items sought for tornado victims

SIDNEY — Mount Zion Holy Union Church of God is partnering with Wireless Dock Store to collect and take items to Mayfield, Kentucky.

“We are hopeful that our community can help their community in their time of need. The biggest need currently is water! Jugs and bottles of water. We will also collect clean/new clothing and toy donations. Any and all donations are appreciated. We will also accept monetary donations via cashapp to purchase the needed supplies. We plan to leave on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and would love to have a uhaul loaded down with donations to help them,” said Dock Foy.

Drop off items daily between noon and 3 p.m. at Mount Zion Holy Union Church of God, 324 Grove St., Sidney. Items may be dropped off each day until the group leaves on Dec. 22.

If you need to arrange pick-up or have any questions contact the organizeers at 937-710-4636 or 937-441-4407.