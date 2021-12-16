Council seeks more funding for project

MINSTER – Minster Council agreed to seeking additional money to finance the upcoming reconstruction on a section of Seventh Street during its Dec. 14 meeting,.

Village Administrator Don Harrod received council permission to submit paperwork to the Ohio Public Works Commission to receive a $550,000 zero interest loan for 20 years to complete the reconstruction of Seventh Street and Paris Street. Estimated to cost a total of $1,143,000, the project is located between Hamilton and Paris streets. Work would begin later in the summer of 2022.

The first installment of the 2022 village budget appropriations was approved at the meeting. Harrod said the $4,725,000 represents about one quarter of the budget.

DP&L will begin rerouting one of two transmission lines coming into the village. Harrod said two lines currently are installed on one pole and the power company wants to redirect one line toward the west of the utility building on Ohio Street. In order to do this, Council granted easements to DP&L for construction of the transmission line.

The Police Department will be gaining a new cruiser in 2022. The new cruiser, a Ford Expedition, will replace the 2017 version. Delivery is expected in late 2022.

Following an executive session, the council agreed to a 3.5% pay raise will be given across the board for all village employees.

Council approved entering into a 3-year, $96,500 contract for emergency medical services with the Minster Area Life Squad. Also, they approved a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract with American Municipal Power to participate in the EcoSmart Choice Program.

Among the invoices over $3,000, council agreed to pay the annual $16,080 Workers Compensation fee and the $17,985 purchase of five water bottle filling stations for the parks.

Nicole Clune and Craig Oldiges were named as the council representatives to the Volunteer Fire Fighters’ Dependent Fund. Council also accepted the resignation of village employee Thelma Huelsman, who retired after 20-plus years of service.

Harrod also said leaf pickup officially ends Friday, Dec. 17. Crews have been going out a couple of times per week to collect any remaining leaves.

He also said electrical crews and J-Crane have set the steel pole for the transmission line next to Progress Tool. Vaughn Electric and the Electrical Department will begin to switch everything over this week.

All of the shelter houses at the two parks have been closed for the winter except Shelter House No. 2 at Four Seasons Park. This shelter house, which has a fire pit, will be left open for those using the sledding hill or the pond.

Village offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 27 for the Christmas holiday as well as on Dec. 31 for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Rumpke said its Christmas and New Year holiday trash collection schedule will remain unchanged and continue on its regular schedule during the holidays.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

