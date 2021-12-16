Credit union announces exclusive sponsorship with The Rose Music Center

DAYTON — Beginning in 2022, Universal 1 Credit Union (U1) will be the sponsor of The Rose Music Center Box Office.

As the exclusive credit union sponsor, U1 is expanding its community support within the Huber Heights and surrounding areas while continuing to bring awareness to their wide range of available financial products and services.

U1 will have the opportunity to give back to the community in the form of promoting The Rose Music Center box office, which offers tickets without service fees that would typically be included on Ticketmaster selling channels.

“We are delighted to partner with The Rose Music Center at The Heights,” said Jessica Jones, U1 president and CEO. “It is a fantastic opportunity to become more involved in a community we have been providing financial services to for many years.”

One of the many goals with this sponsorship is to support the arts. U1’s community support, sponsorships, events and charitable activities exist to strengthen and impact our region for the better. With ongoing sponsorships and events like The Dayton Live U1 Credit Union Music Series and Unity in the Community with Community Blood Center, U1 will be extending their outreach to better serve the surrounding communities and promote the local arts.

“The Rose Music Center is very important to the city of Huber Heights and a major part of our economic success,” said Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore. “We are very excited to have Universal 1 Credit Union become part of The Rose Music Center sponsorship family.”

For additional information on U1, visit u1cu.org. For information on the Rose Music Center or ticketing information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.