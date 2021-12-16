Retired firefighters aid tornado victims

SIDNEY — Randy Hall, of Sidney, is one of three retired firefighters who are helping the tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Hall left for Kentucky on Dec. 14. He had an overloaded truck of donations for the Kentucky residents. After a 10-hour trip, he arrived to brief his team for their mission.

Hall is a medically retired firefighter. He has medical issues which stem from his time assisting on 9/11 in New York City. He along with the other two firefighters — along with a firefighter from Texas and one from Massachusetts — were ordered by the International Association of Firefighters to report to Mayfield.

The three firefighters will be responsible to train and lead teams into what is now considered a recovery mission. Kathy Graves spoke with Hall on Dec. 15 and he said it is worse than NYC during 9/11 because of the enormous space involved in Kentucky.

The retired firefighters were told to bring their own gear to Kentucky, which was hard to accomplish since they have been retired for 20 years. The Versailles Fire Department and Neal Spradlin provided Hall with his turnout gear.