Knouff elected president

WORTHINGTON – At the end of November, the board of trustees for the Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) and Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) elected their board leadership for the upcoming year.

For OSA, former Vice President Patrick Knouff of Shelby County assumed the role of president. Rusty Goebel of Williams County was elected vice president, Jerry Bambauer of Auglaize County was elected treasurer and Trish Cunningham of Union County will serve as secretary.

“After serving as first vice president and vice president for the past two years, I am honored to move into the president role for 2022,” said Knouff. “I would like to thank my fellow board members for trusting me with this position and its leadership responsibilities for the coming year. I know we will have another strong year of advocacy with the voices on our board.”

For OSC, former Vice Chairman Jeff Magyar of Ashtabula County was elected chairman. Magyar will be working with newly elected Vice Chairman Bill Bayliss of Logan County, Treasurer Cindy Layman of Hardin County and Secretary Nathan Eckel of Wood County for the 2022 year.

“I am honored to be serving as the Council’s new chairman,” said Magyar. “We have a strong team of leaders on the Ohio Soybean Council Board of Trustees for next year. We will continue to represent farmers’ best interest as we invest checkoff dollars in projects that promote research, international trade, education and so much more.”