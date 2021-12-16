Samaritan Works elects officers, adopts policy on opioid treatment

SIDNEY – The directors of Samaritan Works, a nonprofit organization supporting sober living through faith, elected its slate of officers for the coming year at its December board meeting.

Assuming the position of chairman is Tricia Alloway, of Jackson Center, while Ben Bowers, of Sidney, steps into the role of vice chairman.

Stephanie Wilson and Joan Schroeder, both of Sidney, will retain their seats as secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Also, at its meeting, the board heard a presentation on opioid-based medically-assisted treatment options from Dr. Scott Short of Wilson Health.

After his presentation, the board unanimously adopted a resolution and policy statement which disallows participants, employees, visitors and volunteers from being in possession of or using Suboxone or Methadone for treatment of addiction. The board did, however, allow the use of Vivitrol, a non-opioid uptake blocker for its program participants.

“The board made its decisions based on a lot of research,” said R. Michael Johnson, executive director. “It is the board’s belief – which I share – that to live a truly sober lifestyle, one must not rely on synthetic opioid substitutes.”

Johnson continued to explain the board’s decision solidifies Samaritan Works’ policies in line with all other sober living programs in the immediate area.

Samaritan Works, Inc., is a 501 (c)3 non-profit charitable program which provides safe and stable housing and daily education and encouragement for recovering addicts, as well as giving assistance during the period of transitioning back into the community. The mission of Samaritan Works is sustained whole life recovery for men and women affected by substance abuse.

Samaritan Works may be reached at 937-638-4545 or at recovery@samaritanworksinc.com.