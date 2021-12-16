Citizens to receive 2022 city calendars soon

SIDNEY — The 2022 Sidney city calendars should arrive in residents’ mailboxes soon.

According to a city of Sidney press release, City Manager Andrew Bowsher announced the 2022 calendars were delivered to the Sidney Post Office on Monday, Dec. 13, for delivery to residential households.

The city utilized the postal Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) service to distribute the calendars to city households.

“While the EDDM service is cost efficient and reaches the majority of households in the city, it does not reach all residents,” Bowsher said in the release.

“There are several areas of the city, near the municipal limits, that the US Postal Service classifies as rural routes and as such will not receive a copy of the calendar in the mail. If residents did not receive a calendar and wish to have one, they can contact City Clerk Kari Egbert, or stop by City Hall to pick up a copy of the calendar,” Bowsher added. “This year, residents who hold Sidney post office boxes should receive a copy of the calendar in their box.”

In 2019, the city resumed mailing calendars to residential households; this restored a service that was eliminated as a result of the Great Recession.

The city of Sidney has produced an annual calendar since 1976. It contains the dates of meetings of City Council as well as the numerous city boards and commissions. The calendar also notes winter yard waste pick-up dates as well as any changes in solid waste collection routes due to holidays.