125 years

December 17, 1896

The board of trustees of the Shelby County Children’s Home met yesterday afternoon and selected Dr. W.H. Shaw as superintendent and Mrs. W.H. Shaw as matron. The salary of the superintendent is $500 per year and the matron $300 per year.

———

I.H. Thedieck is one of the leading promoters in the proposed Piqua, Sidney and St. Marys Electric Railway and believes in pushing it to completion with all the vim that is possible. He has on exhibition in his show window the first car to be run over the line. It is a miniature car made of handkerchiefs.

100 years

December 17, 1921

In compliance with an order from the state Board of Health, signs have been posted in all public places in the city, forbidding the spitting on any pavement or the floor or steps of any public building in the city. Violators will be subject to a fine of $1 and costs for the first offense and $5 and costs for each subsequent offense.

———

For the first time in the history of the Holy Angels congregation, midnight mass will be celebrated at the church on Christmas Eve. The mass will begin immediately at the stroke of 12 Sunday morning and it is expected that many members of the congregation and visitors will be present. Six masses will be celebrated at Holy Angels Christmas morning.

75 years

December 17, 1946

With the UE-CIO strike at the plants of the Copeland Refrigeration Corp. in its 48th day, another appeal was made today by the Sidney Ministerial association for arbitration of the remaining points at issue between the union and management.

———

A Norden bombsight, a turret from a B-29 superfortress and other Air Force equipment will be on display in front of the new American Legion home tomorrow. Coming from Wright Field, the display is scheduled to arrive in Sidney at noon and be here until 7 p.m. It is part of the U.S. Army recruiting drive.

50 years

December 17, 1971

The temperature dropped but the Fairlawn Jets remained hot Friday night as they toasted visiting Jackson, 72-47, in Shelby County League play. The league-leading Jets are now 6-0 in the conference and 6-1 on the season.

———

William Ross, Jr., of 1715 Burkwood Drive, Sidney, has been elected chairman of the Jobbing Foundry Division of the Aluminum Association for 1972. Ross, who has served the past 12 years, as president of the Ross Aluminum Foundries in Sidney, was elected to the chairman’s post at a recent convention of the trade group held in New York.

25 years

December 17, 1996

Sam Al-Khamis, kinetics program director of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, has been appointed to the executive staff and has assumed responsibility for the overall delivery of programming in the aquatic department as part of an organizational change brought about by the resignation of Deanna Fisher, aquatic program director.

———

Photo: Brimming in more shoes are Nicole Neth, 8; Ben Gates, 9; and Justin Slife, 9, all of Sidney. The Student Council officers are giving shoes to Irwin “Poppa” Freidet, operator of Poppa’s Shoe Repair in Sidney. Longfellow School students, organized by student council brought in shoes to be given to Freidet. He repairs them and gives them to the needy.

———

Sketch: Santa Claus enters the modern age with a motorcycle instead of a sleigh as his means of transportation on Christmas Eve. Jackson Center Elementary School sixth-grader Jessica Bruns created this Santa. There are now only eight shopping days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

