Donors needed to address historically low blood supply

Dec. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N County Rd 25A, Troy

Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Be Hope Church, 1850 North Fairfield Road, Dayton

COLUMBUS — While the nation gathers again for celebrations this holiday season, the American Red Cross is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17 through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.