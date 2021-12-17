Airport Authority reviews 10-year improvement plan

NEW KNOXVILLE – The Auglaize County Airport Authority received proposed plans for a 10-year capital improvements as well as another for pavement improvement during its Dec. 14 meeting at the Neil Armstrong Airport.

Jason Clearwaters, the airport’s consultant from BF&S, shared plans for a 10-year capital improvements plan. He proposes to apply for FFA grant funding to improve and repair concrete pavement, lighting, wildlife and security fencing and taxi lane construction.

The second plan proposed improvements of barriers as well as concrete repairs. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would provide the grant funding.

Ted Bergstrom, airport manager, reported that hangar tenant leases had all been received, with the exception of one. Also, tenant Tim Schmeising had requested the B2 section of the hangar he is in because he plans to buy another plane.

Another change in hangar leases included KGS Investments, which was approved for a new five-year lease with a 6% rental increase totaling $1272 per month.

Hangar E’s recently-installed CoRayVac heating system is reported to be working well, and the repairs to the door of Hangar D after contact with the a plane have been done.

Bergstrom received permission to purchase of a $18,435 M&B TKH-T 12-foot broom to operate with the newly ordered John Deere tractor. He will pay a ten-percent down payment and delivery is expected in November, around the same time as when the tractor arrives.

He also said the Learjet flown in the past by Neil Armstrong has been tentatively scheduled for repair in March. He said he is working with on airport tenants to secure space to paint, decommission, and disassemble the aircraft.

Wildlife activity has continued to be watched via wildlife cameras with reports of almost nightly runway crossings between midnight and 7 a.m. NOTAM and AWOS notification systems have had announcements added to alert pilots.

Mark Howe, financial manager, reported that November gross profits of 100 low lead fuel were 11.16%. In regards to Jet-A fuel sales, November gross profits were 14.75%. The year-to-date profits for 100LL was 12.8%, while Jet-A profits were 18.33%.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

