Fatal crash claims Sidney woman’s life

DEGRAFF — A fatal crash claimed a Sidney woman’s life Thursday at the intersection of state Routes 47 and 235 in DeGraff.

Jayni Danielle Cordell, 40, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a crash, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

A crash report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Cordell was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 3:30 p.m., when she stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 235 but failed to yield to and pulled into the pathway of the southbound semi tractor, driven by Larry John Godwin, 69, of DeGraff, on state Route 235 causing Godwin to hit the driver’s side of her vehicle.

Cordell’s vehicle went off the roadway at the southeast corner of the intersection before coming to a stop facing northeast on the road. Godwin’s vehicle came to a stop facing the south, to the south of the intersection.

The 2007 silver Honda Civic Cordell was driving was towed from the scene by Wren’s Service Station.

The 2021 white commercial Volvo V40 semi that Godwin was operating was towed from the scene by Tops Towing and Garage.

Riverside EMS also responded to the scene.