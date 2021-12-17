On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include discussing Epoll books, the 2022 final budget status and setting the 2022 meeting schedule.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at the high school.

The board is expected to accept the resignation of member Mandi Croft effective Dec. 31, 2021. Other items on the agenda include a discussion about the personnel policy, approving purchased service agreements with the MRESC and personnel items.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.

Items on the agenda include the monthly financial reports and expenditures for November; personnel issues; and service agreements.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include to set the date for organizational meeting, hearing reports from the treasurer, maintenance, bus and custodial employees and the elementary and high school principals and holding an executive session to consider the employment of public employees.