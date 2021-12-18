125 years

December 18, 1896

The following persons went to Wapakoneta this noon to play a game of football with a team from Buckland, Auglaize County: Howard Dill, center; Homer O’Dell, right guard; H.C. Jones, left guard; George Lehman, right tackle; Frank Hussey, left tackle; G.W. Henderson, right end; John Mumford, left end; Charles Royon, quarterback; Weber Hussey, right half; W.S. Rice, left half; Harry Knauer, fullback; Ed Cochran, and Louis Kingseed, substitutes.

———

A young man of this city was called to Bellefontaine yesterday by his young lady friend there. She had noticed a copy of the NEWS in which it was stated that he had joined a company in this city to go to Cuba and it was to discuss this matter that caused her to send for him.

100 years

December 18, 1921

Sparkling with college humor, enlivened by graceful dancing, and replete with costly costumes, “Many Moons,” a musical comedy will be presented at the Majestic theatre the evening of Dec. 27 by the Scarlet Mask, the men’s dramatic organization at Ohio State University.

———

Seizure of the Star Beverage Co., at Minster, is asked in a bill of complaint filed yesterday in the Federal Court at Toledo. Allegations are based on an investigation made last week by six dry agents. The petition claims that beer containing 3.33 percent alcohol has been made at the brewery since the prohibition law went into effect.

75 years

December 18, 1946

Andy Konz and Bud Fronsoe spearheaded an uphill fight by Sidney High’s Yellow Jackets last night, when they handed Chaminade, Dayton’s defending city league titleholders, a 38-32 defeat. It was the fourth win in five starts for the local team.

———

Universal Seating, Inc., a new Sidney corporation which will specialize in the manufacture of transportation seating equipment, including seats for both intercity and city-type buses, as well as railroad equipment, is now in operation, with deliveries expected to begin about Feb. 1. Complete manufacturing facilities have been established in the building on Short Clinton Street, formerly occupied by the C.D. Beck Co. C.A. Vanderveer, Sr. is president and treasurer of the new firm.

50 years

December 18, 1971

Thomas J. Glover, graduate of Sidney High School in 1963, received a doctor of philosophy degree in population genetics at the Ohio State University commencement Dec. 17.

———

The Shelby County United Fund is closing its books for the year after reaching a campaign figure of $120,157, ten percent short of the campaign goal. Fund officials attributed the shortage to current economic conditions.

25 years

December 18, 1996

Photo: Members of the youth group at Holy Angels Catholic Church stage a live Nativity. Portraying the shepherds are Michelle Perry, Kyle Hensen and Shawn Brulport. Nicole Vondenhuevel played the part of Mary. The three kings are Jason Klosterman, Melissa Meyer and Todd Barhorst.

———

Sidney City Manager Mike Morton expects City Council will discuss within the next 30 days a suggestion to add members to the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. The committee is charged with reviewing and directing the update of Sidney’s comprehensive plan for future growth and development. “What we have is good, what we need is more,” said Tom Kinninger, Robinwood St., who feels that the northeast section of Sidney is getting a disproportionate share of representation, based on the addresses of committee members and community leaders.

———

Sketch: Gifts surround the Christmas tree and the stockings are hung by the chimney with care in this drawing by Tony Thoma, a sixth-grader at Holy Angels Elementary School There are only seven days left until Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

