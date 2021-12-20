Sidney man sentenced for Troy robbery

TROY — A Sidney man was recently sentenced to serve at least 11 years in prison in connection with a robbery in March in Troy.

Cullen M. Inderrieden, 20, of Sidney, was sentenced to serve a minimum of five years in prison, or up to a maximum of seven and half years, for first-degree felony aggravated robbery, which included a three-year firearm specification. He then was sentenced to serve three years each for two counts of second-degree felonious assault, which each came with a three-year fire specification. Those sentences are to be served consecutive to one another for a total of 11 years.

Inderrieden was also sentenced to 11 months in prison for possession of LCD, but that sentence is concurrent to his other charges.

Inderrieden was first arrested in March following a double-shooting that took place on the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue in Troy around 10:30 p.m. on March 13.

Miami County 911 dispatchers were alerted at 10:42 p.m. on March 13 that two subjects, 17 and 18 years old, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds were at a local hospital.

According to previous reports, the robbery stemmed from an apparent deal was made with individuals from Chillicothe to sell a “large amount of marijuana” to Inderrieden, who then allegedly attempted to rob the sellers, with Inderrieden then shooting two of the four individuals. Inderrieden was 19 years old at the time.

