Remembering America’s heroes

Devan Wiford, 17, a senior at Sidney High and member of Boy Scout Troop 97, lays a wreath at the tombstone of a veteran in Graceland Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. He is the son of Rod Wiford and Dawn Wiford.
